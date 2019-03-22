Traders Buy Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $201.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $154.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.99 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded down ($3.06) for the day and closed at $143.56

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.772 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

