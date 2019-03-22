Traders Buy High Volume of Lennox International Put Options (LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,007 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $146,885.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 5,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $1,274,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,906,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,537 shares of company stock worth $11,055,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,392,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Lennox International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 281,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $177.36 and a 12-month high of $262.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.97 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 297.46% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.17.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

