Traders Buy Amgen (AMGN) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on weakness during trading on Friday. $189.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $119.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.61 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amgen had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Amgen traded down ($5.19) for the day and closed at $186.70

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.79.

Get Amgen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amgen by 20,103.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,506,000 after buying an additional 8,329,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,283,248,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $952,900,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,805,000 after buying an additional 1,505,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Amgen (AMGN) on Weakness” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/traders-buy-amgen-amgn-on-weakness.html.

About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.