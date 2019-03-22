Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $94.35 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

In other news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,070.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

