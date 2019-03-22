Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Position Trimmed by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 31.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after buying an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 683.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 164,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of TM opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toyota Motor Corp has a twelve month low of $111.12 and a twelve month high of $138.68. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.69). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $69.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/toyota-motor-corp-tm-position-trimmed-by-hilltop-holdings-inc.html.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.