Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,492,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 241,528 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,132,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 822,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 487,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 2,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,330. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

