Tower International (TOWR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.73

Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tower International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $449.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $377.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. Tower International had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWR. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Tower International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tower International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tower International by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

