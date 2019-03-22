Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 47,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $4,361,888.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,445,106.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $979,718.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,545.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TSS opened at $94.22 on Friday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Total System Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

