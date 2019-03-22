TokenClub Price Hits $0.0450 on Major Exchanges (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Gate.io and FCoin. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $21.69 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $723.02 or 0.17943688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00062467 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003076 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001317 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, CoinBene, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

