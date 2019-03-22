TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Lifted by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 119.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 280,269 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $5,530,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $52.49 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Lifted by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/tjx-companies-inc-tjx-position-lifted-by-numerixs-investment-technologies-inc.html.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.