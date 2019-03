Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sidoti set a $10.00 target price on Titan International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Titan International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 9,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,823. Titan International has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $327.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Titan International had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 37,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

