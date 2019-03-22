Timothy P. Mulhere Sells 11,600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 11,600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $2,022,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,045,403.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $175.82 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.25 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ecolab by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.93.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

