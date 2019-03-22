Tigereum Trading Down 21.4% This Week (TIG)

Tigereum (CURRENCY:TIG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Tigereum token can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tigereum has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Tigereum has a total market cap of $581,220.00 and approximately $13,420.00 worth of Tigereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $742.06 or 0.18383417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00062139 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001331 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Tigereum

Tigereum (CRYPTO:TIG) is a token. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. Tigereum’s total supply is 19,743,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,954,795 tokens. Tigereum’s official Twitter account is @tigereumtokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tigereum’s official website is www.tigereum.io

Buying and Selling Tigereum

Tigereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tigereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

