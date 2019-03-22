Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 938.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $111,434.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $530,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $649,132.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,507.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

