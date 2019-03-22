Tidex Token Achieves Market Cap of $125,702.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Tidex Token has a market cap of $125,702.00 and $35,945.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00377588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.01666745 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228561 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

