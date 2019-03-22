Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $107.15 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Netflix were worth $107,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,562,000 after purchasing an additional 249,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,562,000 after purchasing an additional 249,147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,188,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,811,751,000 after purchasing an additional 443,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,569,238,000 after purchasing an additional 792,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.75.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total transaction of $19,265,200.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,265,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $610,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,097 shares of company stock worth $80,846,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.38. 2,856,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,610,491. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a PE ratio of 137.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

