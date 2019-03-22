Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.00%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.