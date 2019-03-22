Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE TRI opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.00%.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.