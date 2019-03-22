TheStreet Upgrades Old Republic International (ORI) to B

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.90. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $99,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,037,789.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $111,870 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Old Republic International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

