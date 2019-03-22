TheStreet Downgrades Stericycle (SRCL) to D

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 86.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,035 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 29.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4,091.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 257,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $426,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

