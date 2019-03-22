TheStreet Downgrades Stericycle (SRCL) to D

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $71.43.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.
