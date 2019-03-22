The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stake Lessened by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

