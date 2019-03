Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,081,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

