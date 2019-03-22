Ternium (TX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TX. Santander lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Banco Santander lowered shares of Ternium to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of TX stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.17. Ternium had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Ternium by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ternium by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

