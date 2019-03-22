Teradata (TDC) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup cut Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Teradata has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 10,710 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $496,301.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,721.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,227.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,627,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after buying an additional 473,405 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after buying an additional 392,272 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,526,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Teradata by 3,695.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,813,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,956 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.