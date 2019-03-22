Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 1,009,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,233,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,077 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.59% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

