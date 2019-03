Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TNABY opened at $12.81 on Friday. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. It operates and maintains thermal generation assets and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid, which is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north and Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

