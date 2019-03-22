Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,597 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $10.44 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

