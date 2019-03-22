Tc Pipelines (TRP) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Bank of America cut their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

TSE:TRP traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.47. 301,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,723. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$47.90 and a one year high of C$61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.82999989774737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 70.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at C$610,071. Also, Director Kristine Delkus sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.72, for a total value of C$96,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at C$1,255,383.76. Insiders sold 38,552 shares of company stock worth $2,293,852 over the last 90 days.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

