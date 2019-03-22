SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SYSCO by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,755,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,635,000 after acquiring an additional 244,825 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 254,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,477 shares of company stock worth $52,157,382. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $66.40 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.68%.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/sysco-co-syy-shares-bought-by-hancock-whitney-corp.html.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.