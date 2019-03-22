Syneos Health (SYNH) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.70.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,143 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $431,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

