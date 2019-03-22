Sycomore Asset Management Takes $81,000 Position in IBM (IBM)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in IBM by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IBM by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in IBM by 127.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in IBM by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IBM by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IBM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IBM to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $780,645.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,283.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $1,807,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. IBM has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $162.00.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sycomore Asset Management Takes $81,000 Position in IBM (IBM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/sycomore-asset-management-takes-81000-position-in-ibm-ibm.html.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.