Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Stake in TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. TPI Composites makes up 1.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.36% of TPI Composites as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,892,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after buying an additional 714,798 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,127,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 397,318 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $7,146,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $6,567,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $5,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.38 and a beta of 0.88.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 14,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $391,131.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at $173,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 600,240 shares of company stock worth $18,061,356. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. TheStreet upgraded TPI Composites from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.94.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

