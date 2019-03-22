SurModics (SRDX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of SRDX opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $603.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61, a P/E/G ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.32. SurModics has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurModics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SurModics will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Wipperman Heine sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $147,409.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,402 shares of company stock valued at $640,433. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SurModics in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SurModics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SurModics in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

