Superconductor Technologies (SCON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 373.68% from the stock’s previous close.

SCON has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

SCON opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.60. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.87. Superconductor Technologies had a negative net margin of 414.94% and a negative return on equity of 141.30%.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

