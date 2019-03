Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 3rd quarter worth $3,253,000.

Get SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC alerts:

Shares of BIL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.56. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52-week low of $1,603.40 and a 52-week high of $1,790.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Suntrust Banks Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/suntrust-banks-inc-raises-holdings-in-spdr-s-tr-spdr-bloomberg-barc-bil.html.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.