SunTrust Banks Comments on Huntsman Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Huntsman and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

HUN opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.27. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

