SunTrust Banks Boosts Smartsheet (SMAR) Price Target to $56.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NYSE SMAR opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $49.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eugene Farrell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $9,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,133 shares of company stock valued at $28,514,208 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caz Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

