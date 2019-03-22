SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $163.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2019 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $162.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.12.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $136.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $933,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $251,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

