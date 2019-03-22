SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $163.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2019 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $3.32 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $162.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.12.
Shares of JAZZ opened at $136.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $184.00.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $933,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $251,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.