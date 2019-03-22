Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8,029.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,739 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,822,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 987.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,657,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,479 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 215,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,399,000 after purchasing an additional 975,678 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $901,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,803,114 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

