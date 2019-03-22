Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,618 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Stryker worth $89,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,900,399,000 after purchasing an additional 975,678 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stryker by 8,029.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $991,737,000 after buying an additional 253,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,822,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,857,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $604,647,000 after buying an additional 132,857 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stryker to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $203.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

NYSE SYK opened at $198.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $198.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $5,428,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $901,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,803,114. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

