Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 163.10 ($2.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 121.40 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 176 ($2.30).

Get Strix Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KETL shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/strix-group-plc-ketl-raises-dividend-to-gbx-4-70-per-share.html.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.