Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,549 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,009.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 21,381 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $322,425.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher A. Korst sold 9,600 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $166,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,263.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,208 shares of company stock valued at $528,342 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 108,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,549 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-purchases-8549-shares-of-rent-a-center-inc-rcii.html.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.