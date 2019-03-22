Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 12,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

