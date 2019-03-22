Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,526,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 437.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 105,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,718,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,574,000 after buying an additional 341,551 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 31.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIK. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Shares of MIK traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $11.48. 31,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,149. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Michaels Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $22.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

