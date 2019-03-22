Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,483 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,103% compared to the average daily volume of 385 call options.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, insider Juliette Rizkallah sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $239,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $953,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,490 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,072 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 651.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,476 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 412.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

SAIL stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 189.88, a P/E/G ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.75. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

