Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tenaris (TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 905 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,231% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 724.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,063,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721,069 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $40,367,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,023,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,116,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,444,000 after buying an additional 569,534 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $10,077,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $40.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

