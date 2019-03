Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Golar LNG Partners worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 138,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMLP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

GMLP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 20,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

