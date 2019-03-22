Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Holdings Lifted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 144.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $53.62 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $137,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Peacock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.14 per share, with a total value of $106,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

