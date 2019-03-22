Stifel Financial Corp Buys 10,266 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of WABCO worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WABCO in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in WABCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in WABCO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in WABCO by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its stake in WABCO by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WABCO alerts:

WBC opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.90 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. WABCO had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $911.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. WABCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total transaction of $138,464.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WABCO from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WABCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens set a $152.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WABCO from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/stifel-financial-corp-buys-10266-shares-of-wabco-holdings-inc-wbc.html.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.