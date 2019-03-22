Stark Thompson Sells 25,000 Shares of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte Inc (LON:MXCT) insider Stark Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,800.47).

Shares of MXCT opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.72 million and a PE ratio of -9.56. MaxCyte Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 254 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based medicines and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

