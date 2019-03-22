Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $71,049.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 8.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.